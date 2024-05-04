LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.21% of Voya Financial worth $92,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

VOYA stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 573,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,388. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

