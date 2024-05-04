iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,117,000 after acquiring an additional 481,619 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,423. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

