LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $149,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. 597,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.