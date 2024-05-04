Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $91.23. 1,244,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,142. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

