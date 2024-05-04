Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,185. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

