Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. 851,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

