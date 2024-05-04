Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

TTD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,066. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

