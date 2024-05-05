ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires New Shares in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. H World Group makes up about 2.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in H World Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,717. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.