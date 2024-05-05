Golem (GLM) Market Cap Achieves $630.99 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $630.99 million and approximately $426.71 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

