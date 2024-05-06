Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,145,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

