First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.82

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 16658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
