First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.82

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 16658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

