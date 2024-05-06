YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.94

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YPF. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

