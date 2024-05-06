First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.07

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.07 and last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 10829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

