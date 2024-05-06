First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.07

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.07 and last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 10829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
