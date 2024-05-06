Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

