Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases 630 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.7 %

BNTX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.35. 1,094,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,101. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

