Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 600287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.