Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TARA

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.