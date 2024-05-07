Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,957. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

