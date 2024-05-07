Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 615

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

FRES traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 565 ($7.10). 1,926,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,486. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 737.54 ($9.27). The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,262.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.27.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.