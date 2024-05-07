Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

