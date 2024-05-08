1,314 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. 1,474,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

