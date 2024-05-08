27,195 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

JSML traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.