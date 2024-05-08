Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,897,000 after buying an additional 1,368,347 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $315,447.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 1,933,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

