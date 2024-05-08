American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Trading Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ APEI traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

