Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after buying an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 88.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,210,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.43%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

