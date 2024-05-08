Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,191,000.

BNDX opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

