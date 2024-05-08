Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,761 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.54. 3,258,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

