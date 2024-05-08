Centric Wealth Management Buys 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.11. 2,053,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,323. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

