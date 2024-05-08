Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,759 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

