iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. 945,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,819. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.29 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

