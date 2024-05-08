Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,028 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 6,773,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,817. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

