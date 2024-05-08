Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 10,019 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,180,000 after acquiring an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.05. 1,000,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.