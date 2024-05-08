Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 5,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

