iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

