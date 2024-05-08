Lincoln National Corp Buys 566 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

TRV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,905. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.