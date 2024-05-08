Lincoln National Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,841. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

