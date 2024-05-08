Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 3,016,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,892,977. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 546,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.