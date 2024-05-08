Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

CRUS stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $103.30.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

