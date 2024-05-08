SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.0072857.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
Shares of SLC Agrícola stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.11.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
