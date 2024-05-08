PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.49. 857,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,681. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.24 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.