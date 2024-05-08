PACK Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PACK Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 701,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.