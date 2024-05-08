Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $541.70. The company had a trading volume of 917,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.17 and a 200-day moving average of $493.81.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
