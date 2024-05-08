Sage Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

