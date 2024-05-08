SingularityNET Price Tops $0.94 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $936.21 million and $94.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,231.31 or 0.99907438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012874 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.97126434 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $101,056,430.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

