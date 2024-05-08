TD Securities Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE FTT traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.72. 173,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,816. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

