U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

