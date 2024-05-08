Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.
Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $113.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.
View Our Latest Research Report on WYNN
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.