Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price to $33.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 942,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,493. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

