Oppenheimer Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $4.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 308.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 30.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,837,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,132. The company has a market cap of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 99.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

