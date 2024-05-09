Oppenheimer Increases BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $11.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 185,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,735. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 6.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

